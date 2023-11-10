Suara.com – The duel between Angga The Hitman vs Ronald Mastrana Siahaan was already heating up during the weigh-in session. The two of them threw mental destructive psywars at each other ahead of the duel at One Pride MMA 74 at Tennis Indoor Senayan Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Jakarta, on Saturday (11/11/2023).

All fighters have gone through a weigh-in session ahead of this big event on Friday 10 November 2023.

There are 19 matches from 38 fighters who will fight tomorrow night.

The duel between Angga The Hitman vs Ronald Mastrana Siahaan was included in the main match series of One Pride Fight Night 74.

One day before the match started, Angga and Ronald also participated in a weigh-in session at the Century Atlet Hotel, Jakarta.

One Pride MMA 74. (Dok. One Pride MMA)

Angga’s weight is 69.5kg, while Ronald Mastrana’s is 69.0kg.

After undergoing a weigh-in, the two immediately had a face-off session. In this session there was a tense atmosphere.

Angga and Ronald pressed their foreheads to each other. While holding the championship belt on his shoulder, The Hitman glared at his opponent.

Ronald Mastrana also didn’t want to lose mentally. He glared at his opponent while wanting to grab Angga’s belt.

However, this situation was not allowed to drag on for long.

One Pride MMA CEO Fransino Tirta, who was in the middle of the two fighters, immediately asked them to have a photo session and interview.

“I’m staying calm (face off), that doesn’t mean I’m afraid. Batak people don’t know fear, if we’re afraid here we’ve already lost one step to our opponent,” said Ronald Mastrana.

Ronald promised to take the lightweight championship belt from the hands of Angga The Hitman.

“What is certain is that my mission is to retrieve the belt that has been lost from the Satria Negara camp,” he said.

“I will take that belt, I will use all my abilities, my skills to win that belt,” he added.

Meanwhile, Angga did not budge one bit at Ronald Mastrana’s big mouth.

However, Angga said that Ronald Mastrana must be able to prove what he said in the octagon tomorrow night.

“All fighters who want to compete definitely want to win and that’s a natural thing,” he said.

“For me, if Ronald is very confident about getting it (the belt), we’ll just prove it later,” he continued.

One Pride MMA 74 Weigh-In Results Friday 10 November 2023:

Flyweight ranking improvement party

Guardiola Lumihi 56.0kg vs Galih Tornado 56.6kgLightweight ranking improvement party

Sukma Prawira 70.0kg vs Farrel Stefan 69.4kg Ranking improvement party in the atomwweight class

Faizal Lase 47.5kg vs Ucu Rohendi 47.8kgLightweight title fight main party

Angga 69,5kg vs Ronald Mastrana Siahaan 69,0kg