The psychologist describes Van Rijbroek in the podcast as a narcissist and as someone whose behavior matches that of a psychopath. And that without ever having seen or spoken to Van Riijbroel. This puts him off course as far as the disciplinary board is concerned. The psychologist says once that he is not allowed to make a diagnosis, but then he does. “In no uncertain terms (narcissism, psychopath, addiction, lust-driven),” the council concludes.