“Public figures must feel the weight, but at the same time the honor of the responsibility that their notoriety implies. I believe it is my duty to do my part, so that people with psoriasis can feel at ease.” Thus Claudio Marchisio, former footballer, patient and testimonial of Ucb Pharma’s awareness campaign on psoriasis, on the sidelines of the event ‘Let’s put psoriasis out of play’, which took place a few days before World Psoriasis Day (29 October) and with which we wanted to take stock of the awareness campaign of the same name.