Cutter hidden inside your backpack

After the incidents that occurred in Milan before AC Milan-PSG, played this evening and which saw the victory of the Rossoneri, the measures have arrived from the Milan police commissioner, Giuseppe Petronzi, who issued a two-year Daspo against a French fan 26 years old. During the access phases to the stadium, around 8.20pm in the guest parking area, during the police checks, the young man was found in possession of a cutter with a sharp blade 22 centimeters long, hidden inside his backpack.

Also during the access phases, in the passage reserved for visiting fans between the car park and the stadium, the French supporters, finding themselves faced with the compact deployment of the police forces set up for filtering, abandoned some clubs before being subjected to checks.