Sony has already done its homework for its future in the world of video games with the registration from PS6 to PS10, although this is not something new.

As Sony prepares to the launch of PS5 Slim and PlayStation Portalthe next units dedicated to the hardware of the Japanese brand, the rumors about PS5 Pro continue to be very present ahead of its launch at the end of 2024. In this way, the future of the brand in terms of consoles seems to be firmly established. All this taking into account that There is already an estimated date for the arrival of the new generationhence PS6 should be ready in 2028if we look at the official documents. Registration is now a realityalthough that doesn’t really mean anything.

And a few months ago it was discovered that Sony had already registered PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9 and PS10 to guarantee the future of the brand beyond the next generation. Nevertheless, This record is not new, since it occurred in 2019, so it is not a clear indication that Sony’s next console has made significant progress in its development. Everyone knows that, Once a console is launched, the next one is already beginning to take its first stepsbut it seems unlikely that we will see it as a reality sooner than expected, since Sony’s efforts at the moment appear to be focused on PS5 Pro.

Registering so far in advance is a common practice by the Japanese company, since In the cases of PS4 and PS5, the registration occurred simultaneously in 2006, even though the machines did not hit the market until 2013 and 2020, respectively. Therefore, we will have to wait a few years to hear news about PS6.

PS5 Pro would be much more powerful than the current model

What information is beginning to be known about is the PS5 Pro model, which would hit the market next year, according to leaks. Based on this information, the new console would be built with an eight-core Zen 2 CPU that will run at 4 GHz. As to The GPU would be an RDNA 3 at 2.8 GHZ and a 16 GB GDDR6 memory of 18,000 MT/s with a bandwidth of 587 GB/s. Of course, this is nothing more than a rumor at this time.

What seems clear is that Sony wants to continue betting on the PlayStation brand for its futureso they have already guaranteed the possibility of reaching a PS10, if that were the case.

