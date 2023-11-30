Immersive first-person horror games were key to keeping the genre alive in times of confusion and downfall. In recent years, this variant has become the basis for different proposals and one of the promising ones is Luto, a game whose demo you can now try on PlayStation 5.

Demo of Luto, horror game, released for PlayStation 5

Through a publication on the official project account, Broken Birds Games reported that the Luto demo can now be downloaded on PlayStation 5, so you just have to search for the game in the PlayStation Store or if you want to manage it from PC, do it through this link so that it is added to your library on the Sony console. However, this is not a test like others, as it is a special demo titled Luto: The Choice that offers a complete experience, as if it were a small-scale game.

Download the special Luto demo on PlayStation Store

What is Mourning?

Luto is a psychological horror game with an immersive proposal. It is developed by Broken Bird Games and distributed by Selecta Play. His story puts us in the place of a person who lives locked up at home after losing a loved one. Soon, her mental and emotional state will begin to be affected by the memory of what was lost, but also by what is happening in this place.

In addition to appealing to elements typical of the genre variant, such as surprising terrifying situations and tension-generating environments, Mourning will rely on an experience defined as sensory horror that has to do with the protagonist’s phobias.

Luto is still in development and has been confirmed for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

