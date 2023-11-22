Every electronic device is subject to failure due to misuse or some factory defect, this in addition to the useful life of its components. No hardware run is 100% fault-free and companies have estimates of failure expectations that are addressed via warranty. However, in the age of the Internet and immediate communication, we may think that our console, PC, mobile or whatever, has that bad luck and an old ghost could be back for PlayStation 5 users.

Video: Sony is a thing of the past

Your PS5 would be at risk, according to what this technician said

TikTok user “code_e_r”, who claims to be an electronics repair technician, has once again ignited controversy over the liquid metal used in the PlayStation 5 and the alleged catastrophic damage it causes when spilled due to the use of the console in vertical position. In this regard, the subject assures that he has received several PS5 units that present the same problem and categorically assures that the PS5 should not be placed in a vertical position since the risk of damage and failure due to liquid metal is greater.

PS5 liquid metal strikes again?

To make his point, the technician shares video captures of an open PS5 where it can be seen that the processing unit has the liquid metal mostly concentrated at the bottom. According to his testimony, this will inevitably lead to the generation of a fissure, a spill point, which will spread the liquid metal away from where it should fulfill its function.

Next, it shows a PS5 plate with the liquid metal spilled, pointing out that this can cause crashes, the console not turning on or, in the worst case scenario, irreparable damage.

The PS5 and its liquid metal have caused controversy since 2022

Fear over the liquid metal used in the PS5 was generated in 2022

This controversy is not unrelated to the PS5 and dates back to 2022 when reports warned of the alleged failure but at no time was it confirmed that it was something typical of new or little used consoles given that the hardware has only been 3 years old and at that time they only had 2 units available on the market.

With the above, we mean that at that time, the reports were updated ensuring, first, that these are isolated cases and not a massive failure; second, that these are units in which the conditions of use cannot be verified since the players simply took them into service arguing sudden failure. In other cases, it was accepted that they were previously opened drives, so as of now there is no way to check whether this can happen to your PS5 under Sony’s recommended usage conditions.

Do you know of any failure of this type in a PS5 that you can corroborate?

Tell us in the comments and stay with us at LEVEL UP.

Video: Goodbye, Jim Ryan

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News