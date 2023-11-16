Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has managed to surpass Super Mario Bros. Wonder this week as the best-selling game in Japan. The Yakuza saga continues to hit hard.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder for Nintendo Switch had been leading the list of the best-selling games in Japan for weeks. However, the launch of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has dethroned the platforms.

The spin off of the saga is placed with more than 123,000 units sold in its launch week bringing together sales on PS5 and PS4. For its part, Super Mario Bros. Wonder is already on its way to one million units in the country (via Gematsu).

On the other hand, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 delivers in Asian territory and enters the top 10 in a week where PS5 has devastated sales and has surpassed Nintendo Switch for the first time in a long time.

The best-selling games of the week in Japan

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 65.017 (975.276) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name para PS5 (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 63.319 (Nuevo) Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name para PS4 (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 60.134 (Nuevo) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 22.132 (Nuevo) WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13.340 (42.924) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 8.962 (Nuevo) Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 8.166 (39.050) Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7.511 (948.207) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7.186 (7.573.156) The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 5.913 (77.301)

The best-selling consoles of the week in Japan

PlayStation 5 – 86.869 (4.019.191) Switch OLED Model – 44.217 (6.041.114) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 21.084 (611.148) Switch Lite – 13.846 (5.571.883) Switch – 7.720 (19.601.080) Xbox Series X – 1.996 (234.226) PlayStation 4 – 1.330 (7.906.029) Xbox Series S – 582 (293.286) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 23 (1.192.605)

If you want to learn more about the best-selling game in Japan this week, do not hesitate to take a look at our analysis of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This is how we have valued it:

Within the prolific trajectory of the Yakuza saga, it is a second-rate installment, as denoted by its digital format, its duration or its mechanics, but it works very well as a narrative bridge between the 2020 game and the one that will come out in 2024. And now Many games would like to have a script, characters, mini-games or a volume of content like that.

