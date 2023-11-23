The renewed console arrives in stores without benefiting from Black Friday.

You can now purchase the renewed PS5… at a new price

Join the conversation

Although it was expected, the announcement of the big PS5 discount for Black Friday was great news. Since last November 14 and until the 27th of that month, PlayStation 5 can be found for 429.99 euros as a recommended retail price in the edition with a disk reader. Likewise, the discounts also extend to the digital version and the console packs with the game, which is boosting sales considerably.

However, in the midst of this campaign, specifically since this Tuesday, November 21, PlayStation 5 Slim is on sale. Quietly, Sony has launched the redesign of the console, a new model of the console that adjusts to “the changing needs of gamers”, being more flexible when presented in a smaller formatalong with an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray drive and a 1TB SSD to increase internal storage.

The name PS5 Slim is not official, since the store lists it as “chassis D” as it is a redesign of the console rather than a revision. However, it aims to be the substitute for the console, since It has been released in stores without the big Black Friday discount being applicable to it. In this way, it can be found in stores for €549.99, or a little less…

The only PS5 Slim discount found

At the moment, the only store where the PS5 Slim is cheaper is XtraLife, an online store that has the console available for €544.99, that is, with a minimum discount of five euros and a double charger for the DualSense controllers as a gift. In this way, players must decide if for more than 100 euros they prefer a console with a 30% smaller volume and a weight reduced by 18%. In sight, The renewed PS5 now has four separate cover panelswith the upper part looking shiny, while the lower part remains matte.

Join the conversation