The PS5 Remote Play app doesn’t work well on ASUS ROG Ally, but Chiaki is a good alternative. On that console, Xbox Cloud Gaming is also very interesting. They are two different ways to enjoy the game via streaming.

Since the arrival of PlayStation Portal and our demonstration of how it worked, many of you have told us that the remote gaming concept You find it very interesting and practical, so we have thought of presenting you with other possibilities to enjoy it comfortably. One of the best alternatives is ASUS ROG Ally, which It arrived in the middle of this year.

For those of you who don’t know him, The concept of remote gaming on PlayStation implies that both a PS4 or PS5 that are connected to the PlayStation Network can be controlled remotelyeven if we are not in front of the console.

In fact, we can be miles away from it, as long as we Let’s also connect to PSN with another device that allows us to see and control everything.

The PlayStation Remote Play app is available for mobile phones and computers for years (we already told you about it at the time), but with them can be a little more uncomfortable reproduce the console’s control system, unless you attach a Backbone or Razer Kishi type controller.

ASUS ROG Ally allows you to run remote games but, when starting a game, the console’s own controls don’t seem to work. Yes you can connect a Dualsense and use it as a remote control, but of course, we lose part of “portability”.

Luckily, while waiting for Sony’s remote play to be fully functional on ASUS ROG Ally, There is the Chiaki alternativea “third party” program that has a very similar operation and, in this case, It does allow you to use ROG Ally’s own controls to play.

Of course, you have to “map” buttons using Armory Crate so that everything corresponds to what we expect, but after 3 or 4 minutes of configuration you will have the equivalent of a PS5 experience in the palm of your hands.

The Xbox cloud experience

In addition to PS5 remote play, we wanted to take the opportunity to test Xbox Cloud Gaming on ROG Ally, a Game Pass Ultimate advantage through which we can play streaming (without installing anything, neither on our console nor our computer) to the included games. And the truth is that it responds really well!

In the video that heads this content you can see How these streaming game variants work for ASUS ROG Ally. If you are interested but it seems too much to spend the 700 euros that the console can cost you, you can try other alternatives such as the Logitech G Cloud.