Mortal Kombat 1 sparked outrage among its players recently when it was announced that some skins that were previously available as part of the Invasions mode in Season 1 were put up for sale in the in-game store for Dragon Krystals, the premium currency. And in an unexpected twist, Mortal Kombat 1 players have resorted to changing the date on their consoles to avoid paying for skins that, initially, were available through gameplay.

And although NetherRealm had assured that players could recover these skins in future seasons, the situation seems to have changed since in response to this controversy, some Mortal Kombat 1 players are taking advantage of this type of exploit. As we indicated, many of them have managed to change the date on their consoles since by reversing the date, they have brought these skins to the present.

Twitter user/X @iScreamFGC, initially told Mortal Kombat 1 players not to buy these skins, sharing video evidence of the trick. As indicated, “All items from last season can be purchased by changing the date on your PlayStation 5 to any date before November 11″, adding as instructions that: “Load your game, purchase all items from last season and you will be able to complete the Table from last season. When you’re done, change the date to the present and you’ll be left with everything!”





Although the date change trick has been demonstrated on the PS5 console, a redditor reported that it also works on Nintendo Switch. Another Redditor verified the exploit with a video, urging players not to purchase Season 1 skins in the Premium Store, as they could access the full season store by backdating the date on their consoles or PC.

“Don’t buy Season 1 skins in the Premium Store. You can literally turn back the date on your console/PC and you’ll be able to access the full season store from Season of Wraiths anyway,” says the Reddit user.

And in case you had thought about it, trying to travel to the future to unlock unreleased content, which had been previously announced, does not work, according to several players who had already tried it. All this within an exploit that surely, after being known on several sites and social networks, the studio must be trying to reverse.

