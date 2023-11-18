The eve of Christmas is already full of gifts for the players.

This is the new gift that PS5 keeps for you

Christmas is a time of gifts, and although right now we are on the eve of the famous Black Friday, for which there are already offers everywhere, PlayStation everything has been advanced. The company, which has activated the Black Friday offers, also has a great gift for all its players, although now it also has once again announced a second gift that it already offered in the past.

Sony wanted to take advantage of the premiere of a new series to give away subscriptions to Apple TV. Every PlayStation 5 owner can get 3 months of Apple TV for free just by opening the app on PS5 and registering from it. This new promotion will be available until January 31, 2024, which gives enough time to enjoy its catalog of series and movies.

The new PlayStation and Apple TV campaign arrives with the premiere of Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, the new series from Legendary, producers of Godzilla vs. Kong, which promise excitement and gigantic creatures on the screen. A mystery has been brewing ever since viewers visited the monster-filled lands of the 2017 film, Kong: Skull Island.

The film revealed the existence of a shadowy organization called Monarch, especially interested in the increasing presence of gigantic monsters, such as King Kong y Godzilla. That trail now continues with the series, which continues the story of the Monsterverse from exciting new perspectives of its nuanced human protagonists.

PlayStation players wait for The Game Awards

While PlayStation Plus will also reduce its price for Black Friday, players are now waiting for the gala of The Game Awards which will be held on December 7, as it seems to be the perfect opportunity for Sony to present some of its next exclusive projects, especially for next year.

