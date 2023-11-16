If you have a PS5, you can access no less than six months of Apple Music, although you will have to do so for a certain amount of time.

The Game Awards gala to be held next December 7th It seems like the last bullet from PlayStation to present one of its next exclusive projects. All this while PS5 has already exceeded 46 million consoles sold, pointing towards a Christmas campaign with the aim of exceeding 50 million. However, the lack of games on the horizon is worrying players, although it is stated that this will change in 2024. While waiting for that announcement, the Japanese company is offering a gift for all those who own a current generation console.

So, through a new promotion, Sony and Apple sign an alliance through which you can access completely free and without the need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to six months of Apple Music. All you have to do is have a PS5 and an Apple account, it’s that easy. With this, you will be able to claim the subscription to the apple company’s music program, although you will have to do so before November 15, 2024. Yes, we are aware that it takes a long time, but it is also easy to forget, so we recommend you claim it as soon as possible.

The announcement was made through the official PlayStation website, where you can find out all the details regarding this promotion. You will have to access from your PS5 to be able to redeem the code which will give you access to these six months of Apple Music totally free and here we explain what you should do.

How to get 6 free months of Apple Music with PS5

Promotion details listed on the PlayStation website include: the steps you must follow to obtain these six months of free Apple Music right now and until November 15, 2024. We detail it for you:

Look for the Apple Music app from the search bar on your PS5 console, or find it in “All applications” in Multimedia ContentDownload and open the Apple Music app and follow the instructions that appear on the screenSign in with your Apple ID or create an Apple ID if you don’t already have oneEnjoy up to 6 meses de Apple Music Without aditional costs

We will have to see what the future holds for PS5 and if on November 15, 2024, the day the promotion ends, The complicated situation of the brand has been overcome due to the lack of exclusives.

