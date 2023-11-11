According to data collected by GamesIndustry, PlayStation 5 has significantly increased its market share in the United Kingdom since May.

He is approaching Black Fridaythe prelude to what will be the Christmas campaign this year 2023. The so-called Black Friday will be next November 24, a date set by Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo to boost sales of their consoles and games.

It must be remembered that This month the PS5 Slim is launched, a model that will replace the original PS5 consoles when stock runs out. Sony has very ambitious plans for the future.

It cannot be denied that it has been a great year for PlayStation 5, especially in the United Kingdom, a territory in which has dominated over Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

The Big N hopes to solve the ballot next year, with the launch of Nintendo Switch 2while Microsoft could launch a new Xbox Series X modelaccording to their leaked documents.

The analyst Christopher Dringfrom GamesIndustry, has revealed a very positive fact for Sony in this competitive year, which invites optimism ahead of Black Friday 2023 and the subsequent Christmas campaign.

PS5 dominates the British market

According to data collected by GamesIndustry, PlayStation 5 has had an almost immaculate year in terms of sales in the United Kingdom. And it becomes even more noticeable if we only count the last 6 months of 2023.

Specifically, PS5 registers a market share of 43% in the field of consoles, from November 2022 to October 2023. That is to say, it has almost half of the ”pie”.

But be careful, because if we only count from the month of May, PS5 registers a 51% share in the UK market. Come on, more than half of console sales correspond to the Sony platform.

”PS5’s recent highlights come from unrestricted sales on the standard PS5 hardware model, aggressive pricing promotions in July and August, and the recent EA Sports FC 24 bundle,” the report says.

How have your competitors fared? On the one hand, there is Xbox, which has registered a share of 26% in the last 12 monthswhich decreases to 23% if we only count the last semester.

Nintendo Switch is somewhat above, but registers a greater drop in the last 6 months. Its annual market share is 34%while in the last semester it falls to 25% of the British market.

Barring any surprise, PS5 is expected to be the big winner of Black Friday in the United Kingdom, following the trend we have seen since May, and even more so with the release of the Slim model for this month.

Do you think Nintendo will manage to surpass PS5 in the United Kingdom with the launch of its new console? Meanwhile, Xbox is fighting to rise from third position, and establish itself in other important markets such as Spain, Japan or the United States.