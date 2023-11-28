PlayStation 5 was one of the best-selling products during Black Friday, to the point that a Brazilian store grew by 26% compared to last year.

There is no doubt that PS5 is one of the best-selling electronic products of the year. Sony has overcome the difficult situation that the next-gen console experienced in 2021 and 2022, when there were hardly any PlayStation 5 units in stores.

Since then, everything has changed radically. PS5 It is the best-selling console so far this year, not only in the United States but also in the United Kingdom and other European countries.

And, as expected, PS5 has swept sales during Black Friday. The launch of the Slim model has been an important boost, also with the new bundles that include games such as EA Sports FC 24, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

But, of all the regions, Brazil takes the cake. At least, from a creative point of viewbecause they have celebrated the success of PlayStation 5 in a unique way.

Specifically, PS5 was one of the best-selling products on the Kabum! portal, which is very similar to Amazon but of Brazilian origin, founded in 2003.

PS5 also sweeps Brazil

As PSX Brasil notifies, PlayStation 5 was the star product in Kabum online commercewhich thanks to the sales of the next-gen console managed to grow by 26% compared to 2022.

In Kabum there were succulent discounts of up to 80%, but the majority of users did not overlook the PS5 offers and its different bundles.

We already imagined that PS5 had also sold like hotcakes in Brazil, but we never expected such a striking comparison (to call it something) like this.

Unsplash

Kabum indicates that they sold an amount equivalent to the height of ten Eiffel Towers on PS5 consoles, during the four days of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday yesterday, November 27.

Curious way of saying that, in those days, they sold more than 3000 PS5 consoles through its official website.

Focusing on Spain, remember that PlayStation Portal (which launched on November 15) managed to surpass the numbers of Xbox Series X|S in that week, although with a lower debut than that achieved by PS VR2 at the beginning of the year.

Do you already have a PS5 at home? Remember that the new PS5 Slim is now on sale in our country, and at HobbyConsolas we have launched a video comparison between the original model (from 2020) and the new model from 2023.