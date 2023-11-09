Sony reveals sales figures for its games and consoles during Q3 2023 (Jul-Sept) and reveals how many millions of PlayStation 5 and copies of Spider-Man 2 have been sold.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PS5 has already been released and Insomniac throw the sequel of Marvel’s Spider-Man released on PS4, PC and Steam Deck. But now Sony has published its fiscal results for the Q3 the 2023 and PlayStation.

First we could talk about latest and new PlayStation 5 exclusive released last October 20, as it has sold more than 5 million copies in 11 days since its launch; These dates are October 30.

The advertisement can be viewed in its PDF and represents the Insomniac Games’ global game sales edited by Sony Interactive Entertainmentremember that it sold more than 2.5 million in 24 hours and is the PlayStation Studios game with the best launch in history.

Now it is the turn of the console that saw its birth, especially because Sony PlayStation announces that PS5 has already sold more than 46.6 million of machines around the world.

Of all of them, it seems that 4.9 million have been sent for sale in the three months of this period that ended on September 30, 2023.

These global sales data for PlayStation 5 They are also part of its financial results for the fiscal year ended on the same date mentioned above.

During the three months ending September 30, 2023, a total of 4.9 million PlayStation 5 units were sold, an increase of 1.6 million compared to the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Price reductions or graphics have contributed to this

These are some additional statistics that have been collected in the document cited here and that can be read with a little more clarity:

PlayStation Network already has 107 million monthly active users as of September 30, 2023, which is a significant increase from the 103 million users reflected in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

If you combine the game sales on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 They result in 67.6 million during the 3 months of the period ending September 30.

This has meant an increase from 5.1 million compared to the 62.5 million games sold for PS4 and PS5 during the same period of the fiscal year-

A total of 4.7 million were sold first-party games by PlayStation Studios and they are 1.9 million less than the 6.6 million units sold during the same period of the previous fiscal year.

67% of the sales of these games were through digital downloads, which is 4% more than in the same period of the previous year.

At the moment, it seems that they are doing well waiting for PlayStation Portal to arrive, the future departure of Jim Ryam and the criticism of the PS Plus price increase.

