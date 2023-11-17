The discounts of Good End 2023 continue on the day of today, Saturday, November 18, 2023. Within this commercial season, the company Elektra has put one of the video game consoles at a very low price.

The offer of the day, which will be valid until the end of business on Monday, November 20 or while supplies last, includes a video game.

The equipment offered is the Sony Console Play Station 5 in 825 GB Standard edition. The combo includes the game Spider-Man 2 (2023) from the developer Insomniac Games.

To get the best discount You will need to make payment through a Paypal accountso you must have an account available in this payment portal. The final price is $8,999.00 pesos, which implies a 42% reduction compared to the original.

Special / Elektra

