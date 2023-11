Sony’s new generation console will reduce its price by 120 euros for an occasion as special as Black Friday.

He is approaching Black Fridayone of the most important moments in all types of sectors to achieve top offers in immensity of products. Of course, In the world of video games it couldn’t be different, so a few days ago it was already said that PS5 and Xbox Series X could reduce their price for this important moment. Nothing is known about the Microsoft console at the moment, but What is known is the great discount that PS5 will suffer these days.

As PlayStation itself has officially announced, Both PS5 and various PlayStation Studios games will have a good reduction compared to its usual price. Therefore, all those who want to purchase the current generation Sony console will be able to do so with no less than 120 euros discount compared to what it usually costs.

PS5 for 429.99 euros on Black Friday

Thus, starting next November 14 and until the 27th of the aforementioned monthPS5 will cost 429,99 euros in the edition with a disk reader. Additionally, this offer will be accompanied by different versions of the controls of the console and, on the other hand, a great collection of PS5 and PS4 games which will also reduce their price in the aforementioned time segment.

Sales on PS5 controllers

Standard DualSense (black and white) for 49.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros) Colored DualSense for 49.99 euros (previously 74.99 euros) DualSense Deep Earth Collection for 49.99 euros (previously 74.99 euros) Dualsense + EA Sports FC24 for 89.99 euros (previously 119.99 euros)

Sales on PS5 games

Horizon Forbidden West for 39.99 euros (before 59.99 euros)Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition for 49.99 euros (before 69.99 euros)Gran Turismo 7 for 39.99 euros (before 79.99 euros)God of War Ragnarok for 49.99 euros (before 79.99 euros)The Last of Us Part 1 for 49.99 euros (before 79.99 euros)Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for 29.99 euros (before 59.99 euros)Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for 49.99 euros (previously 79.99 euros) Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for 19.99 euros (previously 49.99 euros) Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart for 39.99 euros (before 79.99 euros)Returnal for 39.99 euros (before 79.99 euros)Destruction AllStars for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros)Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut for 39.99 euros (before 79.99 euros) )Death Stranding Directors Cut for 19.99 euros (before 49.99 euros)Demon’s Souls for 39.99 euros (before 79.99 euros)Sackboy: A Big Adventure for 29.99 euros (before 69.99 euros)

Sales on PS4 games

Horizon Forbidden West for 29.99 euros (previously 49.99 euros)Gran Turismo 7 for 29.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros)God of War Ragnarok for 39.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros)Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for 29.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros)Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut for 29.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros)Sackboy: A great adventure for 29.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros)Ghost of Tsushima for €9.99 (previously €49.99)Predator: Hunting Grounds for €19.99 (previously €39.99)Death Stranding for €9.99 (previously €39.99)Uncharted Collection for €9.99 (previously 19.99 euros)The Last of Us Remastered for 9.99 euros (previously 19.99 euros)Nioh 2 for 19.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)Dreams for 19.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros) )Days Gone for 19.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)MediEvil for 19.99 euros (previously 29.99 euros)Concrete Genie for 19.99 euros (previously 29.99 euros)Marvel’s Spider-Man for 29.99 euros (before 39.99 euros)Detroit: Become Human for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros)Shadow of the Colossus for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros)The Last Guardian for 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros)Knack 2 for 19.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)Everybody’s Golf 7 for 19.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)WipeOut Omega Collection for 19.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)The Order: 1886 for 19.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)Quantic Dream Collection for 19.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros)Bloodborne GOTY for 29.99 euros (previously 14.99 euros)No Man’s Sky for 14, 99 euros (previously 29.99 euros)Helldivers for 14.99 euros (previously 29.99 euros)

