He Black Friday is just around the corner and it is one of the most important moments for the technology sector. Of course, also for the world of video games it is a date marked in red on the calendar. In this way, Nintendo Switch has already presented its first offers dedicated to this period, while its two main competitors, Sony and Microsoft, could also be preparing one of its most aggressive discounts for its current generation consoles: PS5 and Xbox Series X.

As has begun to appear on various shopping portals in Germany, everything indicates that both PS5 and Xbox Series X will have a great discount of 100 euros for this period. It’s all because both consoles would come accompanied by one of the great premieres of this month, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. In this way, the pack consisting of an Xbox Series 489 euroswhile that of PS5 would reach 499. Therefore, it would be an ideal opportunity to get a new generation console:

Xbox Series X + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – 489 eurosPS5 + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – 499 euros

Note that This pack has a usual price of about 600 euros, so you will have a big savings in case it ends up being true. We just have to wait for is officially confirmed and the exact dates on which this very interesting promotion will be available are announced.

Black Friday is celebrated from November 20 to 26

Of course, we will have to see What other promotions start for the week of November 20 to 26, when Black Friday will be celebrated. Thus, It is very likely that digital stores such as the PlayStation Store or the Microsoft Store will start a period dedicated to this moment so important to be able to get great PlayStation and Xbox games by paying much less than usual.

Of course, when the time comes, we will bring you all kinds of offers and promotions that may arise in relation to the world of video games on Black Friday.

