Sony consoles have eliminated a function that has been present for a long time, but possibly not many people used it. Do you remember the day you tweeted the capture of the Platinum that you worked so hard to get? Well, you are not going to lose the platinum, but you will lose the speaker of the social network, since the option to post on Twitter (now X) has disappeared forever.

You will no longer be able to post to Twitter from PS5

This is a decision that fits perfectly with the current state of the social network, and although Sony has not clarified the reasons, everything could be due to the costs currently incurred by the using the X API. This is something that Microsoft already decided to do a few months ago, and that they are now replicating on PlayStation removing access to the service on your PS4 and PS5.

This eliminates one of the functions that completed the “Share” button released on PS4 and also present on PS5, a button that users basically use to take screenshots and record videos of the games and little else, but from where we could also send the content to different social networks.

“Starting November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer work on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. This includes the ability to view any content published on the ability to publish and view content, trophies and other gameplay-related activities directly on X from a PS5/PS4 (or by linking an X account). For more details on how to share screenshots from a PS5, press the button below.”

This has been the message that PlayStation has been sending to users through the PSN messaging service, announcing that the measures will begin to apply from November 15.

How to share PS5 screenshots

Although the function has disappeared, the possibility of share your screenshots and gameplay videos will continue to exist, although obviously not with user, since from your mobile you can export it to social networks without problems.

You will have options, but if you continue to insist on sharing your exploits in X, you will have to take more steps than before. Be that as it may, this once again shows that the current situation with Elon Musk’s social network is not ideal, and that many renowned brands do not hesitate to reject their services in exchange for not paying fees for using the API.