Suara.com – PT Pertamina (Persero) succeeded in winning the award for the largest expenditure value category in Business Matching Jakarta 2023 with realized expenditure worth IDR 271.6 trillion.

The award was handed over by the Deputy for Coordination of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Odo RM Manuhutu to Pertamina on the peak night of Harvesting Gernas Proudly Made in Indonesia and Proud to Travel in Indonesia (GBBI-BBWI), at Taman Fatahilah Kota Tua Jakarta.

The realization of Pertamina’s spending on domestic products in 2023 was obtained through a series of PaDi UMKM business meetings in 2023. PaDi UMKM (Digital Market for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) is an electronic market that provides selected products from Indonesian vendors / MSMEs. has been curated according to the procurement needs of state-owned companies

At the Gernas BBI-BBWI Jakarta 2023 event, UMKM Pertamina AIU Craft also succeeded in winning the Best UMKM award in the craft category. AIU Craft is an MSME that specializes in making handicrafts in the form of painted bags and accessories, bringing the characteristics and unique culture of the city of Jakarta into each of its works.

“Being selected as the best MSME in the 2023 Harvesting Gernas BBI BBWI DKI Jakarta event is an extraordinary achievement, and this would not have been possible without the guidance, assistance and encouragement we received from Pertamina,” said Alia Felicia, owner of AIU Craft.

Alia added, this collaborative spirit is not only about achieving the best title, but also about building sustainability and a positive impact in the local MSME community.

“Thank you Pertamina, for being a solid pillar on our journey to success,” he concluded.

“By providing access to intense knowledge and skills to MSMEs through various mentoring and training, this is able to increase the competitiveness of MSME businesses amidst increasingly competitive market challenges,” said VP CSR & SMEPP Management Pertamina, Fajriyah Usman.

According to him, the award achieved encouraged Pertamina to be more aggressive in providing support for local products to be able to dominate the domestic market and then enter the international market.

“We hope that all parties can continue to provide the same enthusiasm in supporting increasing the capacity of MSMEs to improve the national economy,” he said.

The 2023 BBI-BBWI Jakarta Gernas Harvesting event will take place on 18-19 November 2023 with a variety of interesting agendas, ranging from training, bazaars, business matching and business competitions, urban tourism walking tours, and job fairs, as a series of pre-event activities to the awards night . There are also cultural arts performances, fashion shows and musical performances.

The event was held thanks to collaboration between the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment, the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government, the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN), Bank Indonesia, and several BUMNs such as Pertamina.

Pertamina is committed to improving MSMEs to a superior and independent level in accordance with the 8th SDGs, creating decent jobs, supporting economic growth, and strengthening ESG in the social sector. In this way, Pertamina strives to provide economic benefits in accordance with environmental and social responsibilities.