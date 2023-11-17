loading…

Protesting Israel’s barbarism in the Gaza Strip, the front page of a newspaper in Jordan was printed in Hebrew. Photo/The New Arab

AMMAN – A newspaper in Jordan carry out protests against barbarity Israel Of Gaza Strip in an unusual way. The newspaper printed its front page in Hebrew.

Jordan’s Al-Ghad newspaper printed its front page in Hebrew in protest of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip. This is a move considered unusual for an Arab news outlet.

“What happens next for ‘Israel’?” the front page headline of the newspaper was printed in Hebrew. Al-Ghad appears to be speaking to the Israeli people.

“(That question) becomes a necessity when the facts show that the results of the war will still benefit the (Palestinian) resistance,” as quoted from The New Arab, Friday (17/11/2023).

It said the question was also asked in light of “several factors…leading to the fact that (Israel) has begun its countdown to destruction”.

Al-Ghad listed a number of domestic problems in Israel that he said would lead to the country’s demise, including economic challenges resulting from the war in Gaza and internal political divisions which he said were “one of the reasons that pushed Israel to launch a land invasion of Gaza”.

It said that despite Israel’s incessant attacks on Gaza, the occupying forces had not achieved significant progress and that Israel had fallen into a “trap” set by Hamas.

The report also predicted a major backlash against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “extremist government…at any time” from “settlers and families of occupation prisoners held by Hamas” referring to Israeli hostages held since October 7 after Hamas launched deadly attacks on military bases in southern Israel .

The move by the newspaper comes amid a series of concrete actions taken by Amman against Israel, with Jordan’s parliament on Monday voting unanimously to review the agreement signed with Israel.