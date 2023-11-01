loading…

Jordan recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest at the bombing of Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Jordan on Wednesday announced it had recalled its ambassador from Israel and asked Israel’s ambassador to stay away in protest at Israel’s bombing of Gaza, saying the attacks had killed innocent people and caused a humanitarian disaster.

The ambassador will only return to Tel Aviv if Israel stops its war in the enclave and ends the “humanitarian crisis it has caused,” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said.

“This is to express Jordan’s stance of rejecting and condemning Israel’s war in Gaza which is killing innocent people and causing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster,” Safadi said in a statement carried by state media.

Safadi said the decision was also taken because Israel deprived Palestinians of food, water and medicine after they surrounded the area following a devastating Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Israel’s ambassador to Jordan, who left two weeks ago amid protests, will only be allowed to return on the same conditions, the minister said.

“Jordan is stepping up diplomatic efforts to pressure Israel to end the war, which carries a “dangerous risk” of the conflict spreading across the region and threatening global peace,” Safadi said, as reported by Reuters.

Many Jordanians, in a country where pro-Palestinian sentiment is widespread, staged protests calling on authorities to close the Israeli embassy and cancel the unpopular 1994 peace agreement between Israel and Jordan.

(ahm)