“Intelligent” systems connected to the operations center

The thefts and robberies suffered by Italians in a year are close to one million. There are 7 out of 10 Italians who fear burglaries at home, yet only 19% protect themselves with specific insurance coverage and only 1.5% are protected by an intelligent system connected to an operations centre, against a European average of over 6%.



In light of these data, Protecta was born at Piramis: a “SMART” alarm system, which we can translate with the word “intelligent”, i.e. a set of safety devices designed to protect the home, business or people from intrusions, fire, flood, carbon monoxide or other emergencies as efficiently and effectively as possible.

For these reasons, Protecta has focused on devices with a very high and advanced technological level, thanks to which unrivaled interactivity, automation services and complete device management are achieved, conveniently from the App. PROTECTwhich allows very quick remote access and control, at any time and from anywhere, using your smartphone.

But the real fulcrum of Protecta services, and of the change in approach compared to the alarm systems of the past, is the direct connection with a 24-hour Operations Centre, in which security professionals receive all types of signals from the devices of all the systems installed, with monitoring. In fact, in the event of an alarm, the control unit receives the report within seconds which is handled immediately, evaluating how to intervene based on the nature of the emergency: it may be necessary to send the police, or to recontact the customer to exclude a false alarm, or even an in-depth video-photographic analysis (automatically enabled for privacy only in the event of an alarm being triggered), or the sending of a private patrol to verify on site the real need for intervention.

In conclusion, the really important thing to guarantee real protection to homes or businesses, and above all to people, considering the rhythms of today’s society, which make it complicated to manage emergencies independently, remains the timely reaction and intervention of professionals.

