Suara.com – Member of the DPR RI from the PDIP faction, Masinton Pasaribu, was reported to the Council of Honor Court or MKD DPR RI after proposing the right of inquiry to the Constitutional Court (MK) during the Plenary Session. Based on this proposal, Masinton was suspected of committing a violation.

The report was submitted by the Lingkar Nusantara Advocate (LISAN) to the MKD on Friday (3/11/2023).

“This proposal is an insult to the MK, some of the independent judicial institutions. (The proposal) is not the object of the inquiry right itself,” said LISAN Advocate, Syahrizal Fahlevy, to journalists in the MKD Room, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta, Friday.

“The Constitutional Court’s decision is final and binding, free from intervention from any party including the DPR itself. Therefore, we are reporting Masinton Pasaribu,” he added.

According to him, the task of the DPR RI is to maintain the honor of the DPR RI itself.

“As stated in article 3 of the regulations of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia concerning the code of ethics of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, members must avoid inappropriate or inappropriate behavior that could undermine the image and honor of the DPR both inside the DPR building and outside the DPR building,” he said. .

Masinton, according to them, is suspected of having violated the provisions of the MD3 Law article 3 paragraph 1.

He believes that Masinton Pasaribu as a member of the DPR RI should maintain the image and honor of the DPR RI.

“This really tarnishes the image and honor of the DPR, which should not be the case as a member who was expelled by a member of the DPR RI,” he said.

“Namely, the violation is outlined in article 20 paragraph (1) of DPR regulation number 1. Violation of statutory regulations by members is a violation of the code of ethics,” he continued.

In this report, LISAN Advocates included a number of documents as evidence of Masinton’s alleged ethical violations.

“The evidence is video evidence, which was covered by the media and the DPR RI media itself. During the plenary session,” he concluded.

Right of Inquiry

Member of the DPR from the PDI-P faction Masinton Pasaribu proposed the right of inquiry to the Constitutional Court (MK) following the decision regarding the requirements for running for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Masinton made this proposal at the VIIIth Plenary Meeting for the II Session Period of the 2023-2024 Session Year.

“I am Masinton Pasaribu, a member of the DPR RI from the Electoral District of DKI Jakarta IV, using my constitutional rights to conduct an inquiry against the Constitutional Court. We stand upright to the constitution,” said Masinton, Tuesday (31/10/2023).

Masinton said the constitution is not just a basic law. More than that, the constitution is the spirit and soul of all nations,

“But what happened today, we experienced a constitutional tragedy following the publication of the Constitutional Court’s decision on October 16,” said Masinton.

“Yes, that is constitutional tyranny,” he continued.

According to Masinton, the constitution must be upheld, not played with in the name of political pragmatism.

He also emphasized that what he said was not in the interests of political parties, nor did he talk about the interests of presidential candidates or presidential candidates.

The atmosphere of the hearing to determine the age limit for Presidential Candidates (Capres) and Vice Presidential Candidates (Cawapres) at the Constitutional Court Building, Jakarta, Monday (16/10/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

“I’m not talking about presidential candidates Anies and Muhaimin Iskandar, I’m not talking about Pak Ganjar and Prof Mahfud, I’m not talking about Pak Prabowo and his partner, but I’m talking about how we maintain the mandate of the constitution, safeguard the mandate of reform and democracy,” Masinton said.

He said, currently Indonesia is in a situation of threat to the constitution. He said the 1998 reform clearly mandated how the constitution should be amended. Starting from limiting the presidential term of office to only two terms to state administrators who must be free from corruption, collusion and nepotism (KKN).

“And then there are various derivative legal products, but what we see is that the Constitutional Court’s decision is no longer based on and based on constitutional interests. The Constitutional Court’s decision is more of a decision by tyrants,” said Masinton.

“So we have to be conscious and we have to be aware that our constitution is being trampled on. We have to use the constitutional rights that the DPR institution has,” he continued.