We understand you: with all those new Chinese brands on the market, you are gradually no longer seeing the trees for the forest. However, there is one tree that stands out in a way, and that is Hongqi. That manufacturer has been building Chinese versions of Russian limousines for many years and has now also ventured across to Europe. They do this with the E-HS9, a 5.2 meter long electric SUV with the looks of a real Rolls-Royce Cullinan… And the privileges, apparently.

50 hours in the back of your Hongqi

To celebrate the opening of its first Belgian showroom, Hongqi importer Hedin Automotive has set up a remarkable promotion. For example, customers who purchase an E-HS9 in the Brussels showroom will receive a Get Driven voucher. This is a company that sends out private drivers to take you around in your car, and the voucher gives you 50 hours of free access to that service. In short: if you want, you can spend your first 50 hours of Hongqi ownership in the back of one of its captain chairs with a glass of champagne in hand… As if it had been a real Rolls-Royce.

Or make that a glass of cava, because a Hongqi E-HS9 is, relatively speaking, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan for next to nothing. For example, the brand asks 69,995 euros for the electric luxury sloop — and yes, we still think that is a large sum of money. However, that pales completely when you see the price tag of a real Rolls-Royce Cullinan, because it easily costs 400,000 euros. So if you want to live like the (Chinese) elite for less than the price of a Mercedes EQE, this might be your chance.