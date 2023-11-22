Just as the legal battle between Epic Games and Apple revealed interesting details about them and other video game companies, the procedure between Epic Games and Google has revealed surprising information, such as the latter’s attempt to buy Epic Games even asking Tencent for help. .

In a recent session of the trial, the plan that Google was formulating to buy Epic Games and thus put an end to the competition was touched on, which we learned about for the first time in 2021 and which the founder and largest owner of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, recognized as something regrettable.

Well, a new chapter in the legal battle sheds more details on this attempt that Google was orchestrating.

Project Elektra: Google’s plan to buy Epic Games

According to the details, Google was seeking to have more control over Epic Games or acquire it for a majority of shares. This is how it was born Project Elektrawhich dates back to 2018 and would be a Google strategy to have more control over Epic Gameseither by getting shares in the company or buying it completely and thus turning Fortnite into its “main business drive“.

“Anything other than stock control will limit Google’s ability to influence the trajectory of the company (Epic Games),” Google documents show, including an email from Google’s president of global alliances, Don Harrisondating back to July 2018.

Google was willing to team up with Tencent to buy Epic Games

The most interesting thing is what Google’s Director of Corporate Development, David Sobota, mentioned in the conversation: making a majority acquisition of Epic Games allying with Tencent.

“As a potential alternative, Phil (Harrison, former Google chairman and CEO) is proposing that we consider approaching Tencent to (a) buy Epic shares from Tencent to gain more control over Epic (it is not clear how that would help us without a majority in the shares) or (b) join with Tencent to buy 100% of Epic (and then of course doing a lot of in-depth commercial stuff with Epic),” Sobota said.

Google had to invest a lot of money if it wanted to buy Epic Games

What happened to Google’s purchase plan for Epic Games?

It is important to mention that for Project Elektra to work, Google would have had to buy shares from Tim Sweeney, remember that he is the majority shareholder in his company, in addition to getting enough from Tencent so that Google’s shares were more than Sweeney’s.

“The company could be open to a second large strategic investor to serve as a counterweight to Tencent,” Google noted (via The Verge). “Tencent may be unwilling to sell shares or may seek to block another strategic investor.”

In the end this did not materialize and Tim Sweeney remains majority owner of Epic Games. It is unknown what happened to Project Elektra.

The investment that Google would have to make would be around $2 MMDD in exchange for approximately 20% in Epic Games shares.

“It’ll need a substantial investment for gain influence“Google rightly noted.

