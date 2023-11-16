We show you how the progression and systems to gain experience and prestige levels of the new Call of Duty work; Modern Warfare 3.

The emblematic saga of Activision is back for another year with Call of Duy: Modern Warfare 3, a remake that brings us, as always, the most popular game modes for online, with updated maps and a very interesting zombie mode. All this does not lead to the same cycle as always, level up, complete challenges, unlock weapons, parts and progress in the game until we improve our prestige.

For this guide we are going to review the main progression systems in MW3 and what we can do to level up.

Progress and gain experience in MW3

Leveling up is always convenient for us unlock weapons, field upgrades or perks, in the end, to further modify our classes. Meanwhile, we can also increase our rank with different weapons and improve in the game. Currently the maximum level is 55, At 25 we will unlock the armory, which is vital to unlock even more weapons and upgrades. We also remember that starting at level 4 is when we can create our own classes.

In all online game modes, whether they are maps and 6vs6 or 32vs32 modes or zombies mode, everything helps us gain experience in our account.

On the other hand, challenges are the basis to gain much more experience suddenly and in this case we will have weekly or daily challengeswhich restart at a certain time.

Are there prestige levels in MW3?

As of this guide We still cannot obtain prestige emblems and exceed the maximum level online. It is thought, in a similar way to MW2, that with the first season the prestige system will arrive and we will be able to obtain those levels that represent our experience in the game so much.

We remember that the maximum level is 55, just as it was in MW2 and we could obtain the first level of prestige by reaching level 56, so until that moment arrives we have to wait a little.

