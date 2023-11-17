Suara.com – The crash of 2 Super Tucano aircraft with tail numbers TT-3111 and TT-3103 belonging to the Indonesian Air Force resulted in the death of 4 crew members. The four victims, who were middle-ranking officers at Abdulrachman Saleh Air Base, Malang, were found dead.

It is known that the fighter plane lost contact shortly after reporting bad weather. The two planes were then found to have crashed in the Watugede area, Pasuruan on Thursday (16/11/2023). Check out the profiles of the 4 TNI officers who died in the fighter plane crash in Pasuruan below.

1. Colonel Adm Widiono Hadiwijaya

4 TNI officers killed in fighter plane crash in Pasuruan (Instagram/@khofifah.ip)

Colonel Adm Widiono Hadiwijaya is a middle-ranking Indonesian Air Force officer who, until the incident occurred, was still serving as Head of Personnel Services (Kadispers) at Abdulrachman Saleh Air Base. At the time of the incident, Colonel Widiono was in the back seat of the Super Tucano TT-3111 aircraft.

Colonel Adm Widiono is known to serve as Backseater. Meanwhile, his colleague, Lieutenant Colonel Pnb Sandhra Gunawan, was the Frontseater on the TT-3111 aircraft.

In 2017, Colonel Adm Widiono served as Commander of Skadik 503 Wingdikum. Thanks to his expertise in office, Colonel Adm Widiono was able to maintain things that were constructive for Skadik and improve Skadik’s performance in a better direction.

2. Lieutenant Colonel Pnb Sandhra Gunawan

4 TNI officers killed in fighter plane crash in Pasuruan (Instagram/@khofifah.ip)

Lt. Col. Pnb Sandhra Gunawan is the Commander of Air Squadron 21. When the incident occurred, he was on the same plane as Colonel Widono on the TT-3111 plane, sitting in the front seat. Lt Col Sandhra’s body was the last to be found after a search and evacuation process in difficult terrain.

Lt. Col. Pnb Sandhra began his career as a pilot of the OV 10 F Bronco aircraft until 2007. After the OV 10 F Bronco aircraft was declared no longer allowed to fly by the Headquarters, Lt. Col. Sandhra served as a pilot for the Cassa 212 aircraft in air squadron 4 and the C-130 Hercules in the air squadron. 32.

Lt. Col. Pnb Sandhra is an Air Force Academy (AAU) alumni in 2004. While studying, he won the title of best student at the 56th Air Force Command and Staff School (Seskoau) in Lembang.

In 2019, Air Squadron 21 Commander Lt. Col. Pnb Hery Setiawan gave a badge of 100 flying hours to Lt. Col. Pnb Sandhra Gunawan. At that time Lt. Col. Pnb Sandra still had the rank of major.

3. Colonel Pnb Subhan

4 TNI officers killed in fighter plane crash in Pasuruan (Instagram/@khofifah.ip)

Colonel Pnb Subhan is the Commander of Air Wing 2 Abdulrachman Saleh Air Base. When the incident occurred, Subhan was on the Super Tucano TT-3103 plane sitting in the back seat of the plane.

Colonel Pnb Subhan was an alumni of the Air Force Academy (AAU) in 1998. After graduating, he completed his education at the Indonesian National Army Staff and Command School (Sesko TNI).

Colonel Subhan’s career soared upwards. On February 4 2023, the position of Wing 2 Commander Abdurrahman Saleh Air Base was fully held by Colonel Pnb Subhan.

Colonel Pnb Subhan is known as one of the Pamen (Middle Officers) who is very reliable and skilled at flying planes. In his aviation career at the Indonesian Air Force, Colonel Pnb Subhan was one of the pilots of the C-130 Hercules aircraft for Air Squadron 32 Wing 2 at Abdulrachman Saleh Air Base, Malang.

4. Mayor Pnb Judah A Seth

4 TNI officers killed in fighter plane crash in Pasuruan (Instagram/@khofifah.ip)

The next victim who died in the plane tragedy in Pasuruan was Major Pnb Yuda A Seta. He is the acting Head of the Operations Room (Karuops) Abdulrachman Saleh Air Base.

At the time of the incident, Major Yuda was sitting in the front seat of aircraft TT-3103. He sat in front of Colonel Pnb Subhan.

Major Pnb Yuda A. Seta is a senior pilot at Air Squadron 21 Abdulrachman Saleh Air Base, Malang. He is a 2006 Air Force Academy (AAU) alumnus.

In 2021, Major Pnb Yuda A. Seta and fellow 2006 AAU alumni provided assistance to victims of the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang Regency. This assistance was handed over directly by Major Pnb Yuda A. Seta.

Contributor: Trias Rohmadoni