TEL AVIV – Yitzhak Rabin is one of the names that has had a big influence in Israel. Previously, he served as Prime Minister (PM).

Looking at his history, Rabin was originally a soldier. After leaving the military, he began to enter the political realm in his country.

It didn’t take long for Rabin to become a famous figure. It is recorded that he has held a number of important positions. Furthermore, who really is Yitzhak Rabin?

Profile of Yitzhak Rabin

Rabin was born in Jerusalem on March 1, 1922. At the time of his birth, the world was being hit by a major war which caused ethnic Jews to immigrate to other countries.

Rabin completed his education at the Kadoorie Agricultural School in 1940. After that, he chose to enter the military and joined the Jewish soldiers.

In 1948, Israel declared independence. Rabin also took a role in the war against the coalition of Arab countries.

Having a classy reputation, Rabin was appointed chief of staff of the Israeli army in 1964.

He is considered to be one of the figures who played a role in the strategy to win the Six-Day War between Israel and a coalition of Arab countries.

Around the 1970s, Rabin turned to politics. He was elected to parliament as a member of the Labor Party.

Over time, Rabin’s popularity in the Labor Party skyrocketed. This status earned him the attention of Prime Minister Golda Meir and was appointed as one of the ministers.