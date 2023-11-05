Suara.com – The conflicts and disputes taking place in the Gaza Strip do not seem to be ending. This brought public attention to the figures who took a big part in the dispute. The search then focused on the profile of the leader of Hamas, which is one of the parties playing the biggest role in the conflict in the region.

Israel has repeatedly used Hamas attacks as an excuse to kill thousands of innocent civilians.

It is known that there are at least three important figures and names in Hamas. The three are Ismail Haniyeh, Khaled Mashal, and Mahmoud al-Zahar. A brief profile is as follows.

1. Ismail Haniyeh

The first name is Ismail Abdel Salam Ahmed Haniyeh. Being the most important figure in Hamas and referred to as its highest leader, he was responsible for the Hamas attack in the Gaza strip some time ago, killing hundreds of civilians.

Ismail Haniyeh. (AFP)

Born on January 29 1962 in the Al-Shati refugee camp, he completed his education at the Islamic University of Gaza majoring in Arabic Literature. Previously, his name was listed as Prime Minister of the Palestinian National Authority from 2006 to 2014.

He was then trusted to be the Chairman of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and three years later he was appointed leader of the organization replacing Khaled Mashal.

2. Khaled Mashal

Also known as Khaled Meshaal, he was born on May 28 1956. Before being known as one of the important people in Hamas, he studied at Kuwait University majoring in Physics in 1974.

In that era he also began to be active and became the leader of the Palestinian Students Association. After graduating from college he taught in Kuwait, and stopped in 1984. In the same year he joined the PLO, a Palestinian liberation organization.

Entering Hamas in the 1990s, Khaled Mashal is believed to be the head of the bureau in 1996. In 2007, he was named the General Leader of Hamas before being replaced by Ismail Haniyeh.

3. Mahmoud al-Zahar

Being one of the most senior figures in Hamas, he was born on May 6 1945. Graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at Cairo University, he also obtained a master’s degree in General Surgery from Ain Shams University.

Using his education and experience, he helped found the Palestinian Medical Society, and became the main founder of the Islamic University in Gaza in 1978. Starting to stand out in Hamas since 2006, he once expressed the controversial statement that Israel legitimizes the killing of Palestinian children.

Contributor: I Made Rendika Ardian