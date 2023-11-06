loading…

Abu Ubaida, military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement. Photo/Al-Qassam media

GAZA – The name that many people in Palestine and the world keep repeating today is “Abu Ubaida,” the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement.

The masked man (Al-Mulatham in Arabic) also presented himself to Israel, amidst difficult, complex and fierce fighting.

That makes him a new hero to Hamas’ many supporters in the Arab world and the West, as well as its hated enemies Israel and its allies.

“Abu Ubaida” has appeared on mass media screens since October 7, 2023, after Mohammad Al-Deif, commander of Al-Qassam, announced the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

He appears every few days, through recorded speeches, wearing a green camouflage army uniform and wearing a red keffiyeh, to present Al-Qassam’s stance and talk about developments in the fierce fighting.

Since the start of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, Abu Ubaida has appeared before or after every decisive position.

He has also managed the media war with extraordinary professionalism in the presence of Israeli spokespeople, according to Palestinian supporters of Hamas.

“Abu Ubaida” was first known in 2002 as one of Al-Qassam’s field officers.

He spoke to almost all the media and press conferences, but never showed his face, following the example of former Al-Qassam leader Imad Aqel, who was killed by Israel in 1993.