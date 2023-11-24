loading…

Stuart Seldowitz, a former US official during President Barack Obama’s administration, slandered the Prophet Muhammad SAW. He also said killing 4,000 Palestinian children was still not enough. Photo/via Al Arabiya

JAKARTA – Stuart Seldowitz, a former United States (US) government official under President Barack Obama, has been arrested by police after making racist and Islamophobic comments towards Muslim traders in New York City.

He was caught on camera shouting at Muslim traders as “terrorists”, slandering the Prophet Muhammad SAW, and insulting the Koran with the intention of hurting the feelings of the halal food seller from Egypt.

To the trafficker, Seldowitz said: “Terrorists. If we kill 4,000 Palestinian children, you know what? That’s not enough. That’s not enough.”

The comments illustrate the increasing tension in the New York City community amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Palestine.

In another video, Seldowitz is seen forcing the trader to smile at him and then making slanderous comments against the Prophet Muhammad SAW.

“Did you rape your daughter like Muhammad did?” he said to the merchant.

New York police said Seldowitz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated harassment, hate crime stalking, stalking to incite fear and workplace stalking.

“A 24-year-old male victim stated to police that someone approached him at his workplace several times and made anti-Islam statements several times on different dates which caused the victim to feel afraid and upset,” police said in a statement, as quoted by Reuters, Friday (24/11/2023).

Profil Stuart Seldowitz

Stuart Seldowitz is a former United States Department of State official. He is recorded as having been a diplomat in five different US presidencies.

This 64-year-old man has received the “Superior Honor Award” from the US Department of State for three editions.

Additionally, he served as Director of the National Security Council under President Barack Obama.

He was also a senior official for Israeli and Palestinian affairs at the US Department of State from 1999 to 2003.

