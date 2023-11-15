loading…

The late Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, one of the founders of Hamas, predicted that the State of Israel would disappear in 2027. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – The figure of Sheikh Ahmed Ismail Hassan Yassin, one of the founding figures of Hamas who has long died, has gone viral again in the midst of the Israel-Hamas war. This time it is related to his prediction about the State of Israel which will disappear in 2027.

Yassin actually made this prediction during his interview with Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Mansour on May 8 1999. However, fragments of the interview are now circulating on social media. Yassin died on March 2, 2004.

“Israel stands on tyranny and oppression, so everything born of oppression will end in destruction,” said Yassin in the interview.

According to Yassin, Israel is indeed supported by great powers. but that power is not eternal.

He likened this power to being the same as a human being who is born, grows, grows up, gets old and then dies. It’s the same with a country.

The country will grow, develop little by little, be at the peak of its success and then fall apart.

Yassin conveyed a prediction about the disappearance of the State of Israel when the country was 50 years old.

“I say, God willing, Israel will be destroyed at the beginning of the next century, precisely in 2027, Israel will no longer exist,” he said.

According to him, he believes this analysis is from the Koran. He said there is a generational phase that changes every 40 years.

“Because I believe in the noble Koran, the Koran says generations will change every 40 years,” he said in the interview.