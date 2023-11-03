Suara.com – Unlike the wives of other officials, Rika Tolentino Kato, the wife of PBB General Chair (Ketum) Yusril Ihza Mahendra is rarely in the public spotlight. Even though the figure of Rika Tolentino Kato has its own charm.

Rika Tolentino Kato is known to have converted to Islam exactly 2 weeks before her marriage to Yusril in 2006. Rika and Yusril also always seem harmonious, even though they have a large age gap of 27 years.

Check out the profile of Rika Tolentino Kato, wife of Yusril Ihza Mahendra Suara.com summarize below.

Profile Rika Tolentino Kato

Rika Tolentino Kato, Wife of Yusril Ihza Mahendra (TikTok/@fansprofyusril)

Rika Tolentino Kato is the wife of famous Indonesian politician Yusril Ihza Mahendra. Even though she rarely appears in the mass media, Rika Tolentino Kato has a beautiful and graceful face. It is known that Yusril’s wife is a half-Japanese-Filipino woman.

Rika Tolentino Kato married Yusril on September 16 2006. At that time Rika Tolentino Kato was still 23 years old so there was an age difference of around 27 years with Yusril who was 50 years old at that time. The two of them held their marriage contract at the Ar-Rachman Mosque.

Before marrying Yusril, Rika Tolentino Kato was a teaching staff at a leading university in the Philippines. Yusril initially knew Rika Tolentino Kato’s parents 2 years before their marriage.

A convert

Rika Tolentino Kato, Wife of Yusril Ihza Mahendra (TikTok/@fansprofyusril)

Rika Tolentino Kato converted to Islam, aka converted to Islam and became an Indonesian citizen before marrying Yusril. As head of the family, Yusril also helped his wife to learn more about Islam from the start.

Yusril even revealed plans to invite Rika Tolentino Kato to visit the Holy Land of Mecca to better understand Islam. From their marriage, Yusril and Rika Tolentino Kato were blessed with 2 children named Ishmael Zacharias Mahendra (boy) and Anissa Zulaikha Mahendra (girl).

Even though they rarely show off their personal lives, Yusril and Rika Tolentino Kato’s household always looks harmonious. Even though they have quite a big age difference, bad news rarely reaches Yusril and Rika’s family.

Marriage to Rika is Yusril’s second. Yusril’s first marriage to Kessy Sukaesih, a woman of Sundanese-Betawi descent ended in 2005. From his marriage to Kessy Sukaesih, Yusril was blessed with 4 children.

Contributor: Trias Rohmadoni