Suara.com – Bhayangkara FC successfully increased the team’s strength by recruiting Osvaldo Haay as the ninth player in the 2023-2024 Liga 1 transfer market. This talented player from Jayapura, Papua was previously on hiatus due to injury, but now he has the opportunity to play again.

Sumardji, CEO of Bhayangkara FC, stated that all the players recruited had been selected according to the team’s needs. The hope is that the presence of these new players can improve The Guardians’ position in the 2023-2024 Liga 1 standings.

Osvaldo Haay joined The Guardians, nicknamed Bhayangkara FC, who had previously recruited a number of players such as Rendika Rama (loan), Witan Sulaeman (loan), George Blackwood, Zulhafmi Arifin, Marcelo Herrera, Arif Satria, Mochammad Fisabillah, and Putu Gede.

Currently, Bhayangkara FC is in the bottom position of the 2023-2024 Liga 1 standings with only nine points from 19 matches. Nevertheless, optimism still radiates from the team management to recover and compete better in the remainder of the season.

Talented Player Profile: Osvaldo Haay

Osvaldo Haay, who was initially promoted from the youth team, has become an integral part of the Bhayangkara FC squad.

His career journey began at the 2016 Indonesia Soccer Championship A, where he made his debut against Bali United Pusam FC and participated as a substitute in the match against Semen Padang FC.

Persebaya recruited Osvaldo Haay for the 2018 competition, where he impressed with 41 appearances and 16 goals in two consecutive seasons.

In 2020, Haay joined Persija Jakarta for the Liga 1 season, but was only able to play in three matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this, his contribution remains significant, especially when Persija won the 2021 Menpora Cup, a preliminary tournament for the 2021 Liga 1 season, with Haay scoring a goal and providing an assist in the final match.

By joining Osvaldo Haay, Bhayangkara FC hopes to strengthen their attack line and achieve positive results in the remainder of the 2023-2024 Liga 1 season.