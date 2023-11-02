Suara.com – The figure of Muhammad Husein, a humanitarian volunteer and YouTuber from Indonesia, reportedly died in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Husein is known to often report on the latest situation in Palestine and his videos are widely circulated on social media, to the point that the Gaza volunteer is said to have died on October 29 2023.

Responding to this news, the Humanitarian Institute International Networking for Humanitarian (INH), which oversees Husein, spoke out.

The President Director of INH, Luqmanul Hakiem, confirmed on the official INH website that the news that Muhammad Husein had died was a hoax and could not be accounted for.

So who is Muhammad Husein, the humanitarian volunteer who was rumored to have died in Gaza?

Profile of Muhammad Hussein

Muhammad Husein was born on April 7 1988. He is a YouTuber and humanitarian activist from Bogor, West Java.

Muhammad Husein, humanitarian activist from Indonesia in the Palestinian Gaza Strip. (Youtube/Muhammad Husein Gaza)

He married a native Palestinian woman named Jinan.

Husein is the founder of the International Networking for Humanitarian (INH) Humanitarian Institute.

INH is a humanitarian organization that not only focuses on distributing aid from the community to the community in a trustworthy manner, but also captures human potential through various programs built on the basis of prosperity throughout the world.

Quoting Wikipedia, Husein has lived in the Gaza Strip since January 5 2011 as a journalist, freelance contributor, and received a bachelor’s degree at the Islamic University of Gaza.

In 2018, a man who was a hafizh of the Koran also created a YouTube account named Muhammad Husein Gaza.

Through this YouTube channel, Muhammad Husein uploads videos about the situation and conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Husein came along with 120 other humanitarian activists from various countries in Asia.

They carried out a land convoy using buses from Iran, Turkey to Gaza and spent one month.

During the trip, they carried out outreach, meeting with local communities to voice their program for Palestine.

Reportedly dead

Muhammad Husein, reportedly passed away recently. Regarding this news, the International Networking for Humanitarian (INH) Humanitarian Institute has opened its voice.

On the official INH website, the agency confirmed that the news was a hoax that could not be accounted for.

“Thank God, we confirm that the condition of Muhammad Husein, a humanitarian activist who is also the founder of INH, who is currently in the conflict area of ​​the Gaza Strip, Palestine, is confirmed to be safe and in good health,” said President Director of INH, Luqmanul Hakiem, Thursday (2/11/2023 ).

Luqman explained that his party and Husein continued to intensively provide information and developments regarding the current situation and conditions of the Gaza Strip, both via Whatsapp and other communication channels.

“So if there is information circulating on any social media platform about this sad news, we will ensure that it is untrue and slanderous. “We hope that netizens, netizens and the general public will not believe this information, because it is misleading and misleading,” said Luqman.

He explained that since the fighting in the Palestinian Gaza Strip which began on Saturday (7/10/2023), Muhammad Husein and INH have consistently delivered information and updates on developments continuously.

In fact, currently his party is preparing the distribution of humanitarian programs organized by INH to provide humanitarian aid to victims of war in the Gaza Strip.

The humanitarian activist, who has a Palestinian wife, is currently in the southern Gaza Strip, specifically in the Khan Younis area.

Currently he is preparing a number of preparations to distribute humanitarian aid from the Indonesian people.

“We ask for prayers and support from all parties, hopefully the condition of brother Muahamamd Husein who is in the conflict area will always be under the protection of Allah subhanahu wa ta’ala, and of course we hope he will always be given safety and health,” explained Luqman.