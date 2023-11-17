loading…

Mohsen Abu Zina, a Hamas rocket expert who was killed by an Israeli fighter jet in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/X @IsraelWarRoom

JAKARTA – Mohsen Abu Zina, Hamas rocket expert, was killed by a fighter jet Israel in Gaza, Palestine, last week.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday (8/11/2023) announced that it had killed Mohsen Abu Zina, who officially served as Head of Hamas’ Arms and Industries Department.

“Based on ISA (Shin Bet) and IDF intelligence, (an attack by) an IDF fighter jet killed Mohsen Abu Zina, head of Hamas weapons and industry,” the IDF said in a statement.

“He is an expert in developing strategic weapons and rockets used by Hamas,” continued the IDF.

Profile of Mohsen Abu Zina, Hamas Rocket Member

Mohsen Abu Zina is a Hamas engineer and military commander who serves as Head of the Hamas Weapons Development and Manufacturing Department.

He was killed in an Israeli airstrike on November 8, 2023, during the war in Gaza.

Mohsen Abu Zina was born in the Shuja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City in 1948.

He studied engineering at the University of Jordan and returned to Gaza in the 1970s.

He joined the Fatah movement in the early 1980s, but later defected to Hamas.