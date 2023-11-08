loading…

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Stayyeh. Photo/REUTERS

WEST BANK – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Stayyeh cried while chairing a cabinet meeting. He cried because he saw the sad condition of the people of Gaza in the Israeli-Palestinian war.

This incident certainly shook the public’s hearts about the ferocity of the war there. Not a few are also trying to find the background and profile of the prime minister.

Profil Mohammed Stayyeh

Mohammed Shtayyeh has been the prime minister of Palestine since April 2019. He is also a politician, academic and economist who was elected to the Fatah Central Committee in 2009 and 2016.

Shtayyeh himself is known to have been born in Tell, Nablus, in 1958. He studied at Birzeit University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics in 1981.

After that, he then continued his studies at the Institute of Development Studies at the University of Sussex, England, and earned a doctorate in economic development in 1989.

Shtayyeh was a professor of economic development at Birzeit University from 1989 to 1991. Quoted from the palgov.ps page, he also served as dean of student affairs at the same university until 1993.

Apart from that, he is also involved in various academic and social activities, such as being a member of the board of trustees of several universities. Among them are Arab American University, Al-Quds University, and Al-Najah University.

This Palestinian PM apparently has extensive experience in the fields of politics and diplomacy. He was a member of the Palestinian negotiating team at the Madrid Conference in 1991 and on several other occasions.

Shtayyeh also has an important role in the field of economics and development. He served as administrative and financial director of the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction (PECDAR) from 1994 to 1996, and was then appointed as minister of the institution from 1996 to the present.