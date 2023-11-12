Suara.com – Melly Goeslaw is one of the artists who will compete in the 2024 Legislative Election (Pileg). However, ahead of being elected by the people to become a member of the DPR RI, the issue of Melly Goeslaw having an affair in 2009 has been raised again.

Melly Goeslaw was accused of having an affair with a police officer about 15 years ago. The ex-legal wife of the police officer is now suddenly asking Melly Goeslaw to take responsibility for the fate of her household which ended in failure.

As a musician who has been working for decades, Melly Goeslaw is certainly no stranger to the people of Indonesia. To find out more about her, read more about Melly Goeslaw’s profile below.

1. Biodata and Religion of Melly Goeslaw

Melly Goeslaw (Instagram/@melly_goeslaw)

Melliana Cessy Goeslaw or better known by her stage name Melly Goeslaw is a musician born in Bandung, January 7 1974. The only child of Ersi Sukaesih and Melky Goeslaw, she married Anto Hoed in 1995.

From her marriage to Anto Hoed, Melly Goeslaw was blessed with two children named Anakku Lelaki Hoed (2000) and Pria Bernama Hoed (2003). Melly Goeslaw’s religion is Islam, while her appearance in the hijab began in 2014.

Melly Goeslaw was thought to be a convert when she married Anto Hoed. Even rumors that Melly Goeslaw once worshiped at church have also circulated. Melly Goeslaw’s parents apparently married from different religions. However, Melly Goeslaw has been Muslim since birth, following her mother’s beliefs.

2. Melly Goeslaw’s career journey

Melly Goeslaw (Instagram/@melly_goeslaw)

Melly Goeslaw started her career as a musician when she joined Elfa Secioria when she was in high school. One of Melly’s achievements at that time was being a background singer on the Katon Bagaskara tour.

After marrying Anto Hoed, Melly Goeslaw founded the Portrait group with her husband. Melly Goeslaw later became known as a songwriter for Indonesian singers, such as her duet with Ari Lasso entitled “If”.

Melly Goeslaw is also known as the creator of film OST songs. As of 2023, Melly Goeslaw has five solo albums, eight OST song albums, four compilation albums, one concert album, seven albums with Potret, and dozens of singles.

Melly Goeslaw will begin to enter the world of politics in 2023. Melly Goeslaw is now registered as a legislative candidate (candidate) for the DPR RI from the Gerindra Party for the electoral district (dapil) West Java I which includes the City of Bandung and the City of Cimahi.

That’s the profile of Melly Goeslaw, whose name is currently being dragged into the issue of an affair with a police officer. What do you think?

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi