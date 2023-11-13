Suara.com – Luis Gaitan will be one of the Panama U-17 players that the Indonesian U-17 National Team must watch out for on the second matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup on Monday (13/11/2023) at 19.00 WIB.

The striker belonging to the San Francisco FC II club is known to be Panama’s most expensive U-17 player with a market price of IDR 434.5 million, according to Transfermarkt data.

Since making his debut on February 13 2023, Luis Gaitan has appeared three times with Panama U-17 in various competitions.

Even though he was named the most expensive player in Panama U-17, the market price of the player born on August 8 2006 was actually far less than the mainstay striker of the Indonesian U-17 National Team, Arkhan Kaka.

Arkhan Kaka, who made history as the first Indonesian national team player to score a goal in a World Cup at any age group, has a market price of IDR 869 million, which is twice as high as Luis Gaitan.

Arkhan Kaka’s action when the Indonesian U-17 National Team played against Ecuador in the inaugural Group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium (GBT), Surabaya, Friday (10/11/2023). (WCU17/NFL LOC Doc)

At the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Luis Gaitan has not scored a goal. He only appeared for eight minutes from the bench when Panama U-17 lost 0-2 to Morocco U-17 on the first matchday.

On the other hand, Arkhan Kaka has scored one goal. He created this goal when the Indonesian U-17 National Team held off Ecuador U-17 with a score of 1-1 on Friday (10/11/2023).

Even though he was not coach Mike Stump’s first choice, Luis Gaitan has had quite an impressive career at the club. Even though he is only 17 years old, he has been promoted to the San Francisco FC first team since the middle of last season.

According to Transfermarkt, he has appeared four times for San Francisco FC, all of which occurred in the top caste of the Panama League, namely the Liga Panameña de Fútbol Clausura.

Currently, Gaitan will struggle to break into the main Panama U-17 squad where the striker position has so far been entrusted to the duo Hector Rios and Kevin Walder.

Gaitan’s opportunity to appear is quite big considering that both Rios and Walder performed below their best when Panama U-17 lost 0-2 to Morocco U-17 which was studded with young stars.

Profile and Biodata of Luis Gaitan

Name: Luis Alberto Gaitán Silva

Date of Birth: August 8, 2006

Age: 17 Years

Height: 1.81 meters

Position: Striker

Club: San Francisco FC II