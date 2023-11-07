loading…

JAKARTA – Singapore Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong announced that he would resign no later than November 2024. It is known that he has held this position for 19 years.

Lee announced his resignation plans at the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) conference, Sunday (5/11/2023) at the Singapore Expo. His position as Prime Minister will be replaced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Lawrence Wong.

Profil Lee Hsien Loong

Lee Hsien Loong is the third Prime Minister of Singapore who has served since 12 August 2004. He is also the Secretary General of the People’s Action Party (PAP), the political party that has led Singapore since its independence in 1965.

Lee is known to have been born on February 10, 1952 in Singapore. He studied primary and secondary education in Singapore, before continuing to study mathematics at Cambridge University and public administration at Harvard University.

Apart from that, he also joined the Singapore armed forces in 1971. Not only as an ordinary soldier, Lee last held the rank of brigadier general since 1984.

After retiring from the military, Lee then began to enter the world of politics. At that time he was successfully elected as a member of parliament for the Teck Ghee constituency.

In 1986, he was appointed Minister of Trade and Industry. Continuing in 1990, Lee was then elected as the new Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore as well as Chairman of the Singapore Monetary Authority and Minister of Finance.

After that, Lee was chosen to replace Goh Chok Tong as Prime Minister in 2004, after Goh resigned. As Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong has led Singapore through various challenges and opportunities, both at home and abroad.

He has introduced various policies to improve Singapore’s prosperity, competitiveness and sustainability, such as a five-day work week, extending maternity leave, infrastructure development and economic transformation.

Lee was also active in international diplomacy and regional relations. It has strengthened Singapore’s relations with neighboring countries, strategic partners and multilateral organizations, such as ASEAN, China, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.

Therefore, he is considered a leader who has broad insight into global and regional developments, and is able to adapt to changes and challenges. Lee Hsien Loong is also known as one of the leading figures in Asia and the world.

