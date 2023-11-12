Okie Agustina is now prohibited from remarrying by her eldest son, Kiesha Alvaro because he has experienced two failures. As is known, the household of Okie Agustina and her husband, Gunawan Dwi Cahyo, is currently being hit by a storm.

Okie Agustina herself has now officially filed a divorce suit against Gunawan Dwi Cahyo at the Bogor City Religious Court on Friday (10/11/2023).

The divorce was suspected because Gunawan Dwi Cahyo was in a relationship with another woman. Due to this, her eldest son Kiesha Alvaro also warned his mother not to remarry after Okie Agustina’s marriage failed for the second time.

Kiesha firmly forbade her mother to get married again and focus on taking care of the children alone.

So, what is the profile of Kiesha Alvaro, the daughter of Pasha Ungu and Okie Agustina, who forbade her mother from remarrying? Check out the complete information below.

Kiesha Alvaro profile

Kiesha Alvaro is an actor and singer from Bogor, West Java. The baby of Okie Agustina and Pasha Ungu is known for his role as Roni Kharisma in the soap opera entitled Dari SMP Window from 2020 to 2022.

Kiesha Alvaro started her career as an actor in the soap opera Islam KTP in 2010. He is more focused on being an actor rather than carrying out activities in the world of music like his father, Pasha Ungu. Nevertheless, Kiesha has been famous since singing the song Peluk Cium in 2011.

Since he was little, he has been busy with a filming schedule. He, whose hobby is football, also got a role in the soap opera Kick Garuda (2018) and was able to channel his hobby through this soap opera.

Not only that, Kiesha had the opportunity to play in the soap opera Madun is Back in 2019, which also starred Yusuf Mahardika, an actor and football player.

In 2021, Kiesha will once again be involved in a hit soap opera project entitled Dari SMP Window which pairs Sandrinna Michelle and Rey Bong as the main actors.

Biodata of Kiesha Alvaro

Full Name: Kiesha Alvaro Putra Sigit

Stage Name: Kiesha Alvaro

Nickname: Kiesha

Place, Date of Birth: Bogor, May 20 2004

Islam

Parents: Sigit Purnomo Syamsuddin Said/Pasha Ungu (father), Okie Agustina (mother)

Girlfriend: Saskia Chadwick

Profession: Actor, Singer

Instagram: @kiesha.alvaro

TikTok: @kieshaalvaro

YouTube: Kiesha Alvaro Official.

Contributor: Syifa Khoerunnisa