Suara.com – It is known that the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan is still undergoing treatment in Singapore. During his recovery process there, Luhut was visited by a number of world officials, including United States President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, John Kerry.

Luhut was surprised that John Kerry was willing to come all the way from the US to see his condition. He said Kerry and other officials who came not only wanted to know his condition, but also showed respect for President Jokowi. Check out the profile of John Kerry, Joe Biden’s envoy, who visited Luhut in Singapore below.

John Kerry profile

Senator John Kerry (Instagram/@sec_john_kerry)

John Kerry is a senator from Massachusetts and the Democratic nominee for the presidency in 2004. He lost to George Walker Bush.

Kerry has been a senator for 20 years and he has also served as lieutenant governor of Massachusetts under Michael Dukakis in 1983 – 1985. On February 1, 2013, Kerry was appointed as US Secretary of State, replacing Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Kerry was born with the name John Forbes Kerry on December 11, 1943 in Denver, Colorado and is now 79 years old. He is the son of a foreign career service officer. Kerry was raised in a Catholic family and Kerry was raised in a Catholic family and spent most of her childhood abroad.

After graduating from Yale University, Kerry served in Vietnam and was the recipient of a Silver Star, Bronze Star with Combat V (for valor) and three Purple Hearts. Upon returning to America, Kerry founded the Vietnam Veterans of America and became a spokesperson for Vietnam Veterans Against the War.

In 1971 at the age of 27, Kerry coordinated a protest march of about a thousand Vietnam veterans in Washington, where he gave an oration before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The oration catapulted Kerry to the national stage, making him famous as a powerful new leader of the antiwar movement.

After that, Kerry attended Boston College Law School. After graduation, Kerry worked in the District Attorney’s office in Massachusetts and went into private practice. In 1982, he was elected Lieutenant Governor of the state of Massachusetts.

Kerry entered the Senate with a reputation as a man of conviction. He helped provide health insurance for millions of people with low incomes. He has fought to improve public education, protect the natural environment and strengthen the American economy.

Until then Kerry was elected as a United States Senator 2 years later and was re-elected in 1990, 1996 and 2002. In 2004, Kerry became a representative from the Democratic party to run as a presidential candidate, criticizing the Bush administration’s foreign policy as his campaign stance, especially in handling the Iraq war.

In July, Kerry chose North Carolina senator and former attorney John Edwards as his running mate. Later, Kerry and Edwards joined speakers Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Madeline Albright and others at the Democratic National Convention in Boston. In November 2004, after fighting hard for the presidency, Kerry acknowledged President George W. Bush’s victory.

Today, Kerry is the most senior and highly respected senator. He also held senior positions on the Finance, Commerce and Small Business Committee.

In his personal life, Kerry married Julia Thorne in 1970 and has two daughters, namely Alexandra and Vanessa. However, due to depression, Kerry’s marriage ended in divorce on July 25, 1988.

After almost 7 years, Kerry remarried Teresa Simões-Ferreira Heinz, the widow of Pennsylvania Senator, H. John Heinz III on May 26 1995. From her previous marriage Teresa had 3 sons namely H. John Heinz IV, André Heinz and Christopher Heinz.

The story of Luhut being visited by John Kerry

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan (Instagram/@luhut.pandjaitan)

Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said he was visited by the Envoy of the President of the United States (US) Joe Biden on Climate, John Kerry. Luhut admitted he was confused when Kerry visited him. However, at the meeting in Singapore where Luhut was being treated, Kerry expressed his respect for President Jokowi.

“Three days ago, for example, John Kerry came to visit me in Singapore. I also honestly asked, who am I to make John Kerry really ask to meet me? But the end result is their respect for President Jokowi who can navigate in the middle “The world economic situation is not as good as it is now,” said Luhut in a video he uploaded to his official Instagram account, @luhut.pandjaitan on Saturday (18/11/2023).

During the meeting, Luhut also said that he explained to Kerry about Indonesia’s handling of climate change, one of which is by using seaweed. “We have nature, we also have a depleted reservoir, we also have a saline aquifer which amounts to almost or more than 400 giga tonnes. That’s what CO2 can be injected into,” he said.

Apart from that, Luhut also emphasized Indonesia’s free and active foreign policy, that is, it is not biased towards certain parties. According to Luhut, Indonesia’s good relations with China and the US will continue to be maintained as long as national interests are met.

One example is the US helping Indonesia with Pertamina funds amounting to USD 300 million which were deposited in Venezuela. Luhut said that thanks to this, the funds could return to Pertamina.

“And we talked to them clearly, so if you are friends with us, then prove that friendship. We have never been against you. We only defend Indonesia’s national interests, and they respect that attitude,” concluded Luhut.

Contributor: Trias Rohmadoni