Israeli President Isaac Herzog, grandson of a former Palestinian Jewish rabbi. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Isaac Herzog is elected president Israel in 2021. Because it adheres to a parliamentary system, the government is run by the prime minister and the position of president in the Jewish state is not very influential.

Profile Isaac Herzog

Isaac Herzog was born in Tel Aviv on September 22, 1960. He was known as a soft-spoken veteran politician and his grandfather had been a rabbi or imam of Palestinian Jews.

As Allison Kaplan Somer wrote in the left-leaning Haaretz newspaper, Herzog is as close to “royalty” as Israel’s political system can imagine, part of the once-dominant Ashkenazi elite—referring to Jews who came from Europe—that make up the country Israel for decades after its founding in 1948.

Isaac Herzog is the Irish-born son of Chaim Herzog, who served as president of Israel from 1983 to 1993.

Quoting The Guardian, his grandfather; Rabbi Yitzhak Halevi Herzog was Ireland’s first chief rabbi for more than a decade, before becoming chief rabbi of Palestine, then the British Mandate of Palestine, and then chief rabbi of Israel until 1959.

his uncle; Abba Eban, is the country’s most famous diplomat, who has served as Israel’s foreign minister and ambassador to the UN and the United States (US).

A total of 120 Knesset members chose Herzog over Miriam Peretz, who is seen as closer to the country’s conservative and nationalist political camp, to replace popular President Reuvin Rivlin, who is from Netanyahu’s Likud party.

The once-powerful Labor Party led by Herzog, a wealthy lawyer, is losing influence in Israel’s political reconfiguration to the right under Netanyahu.

Herzog is unusual in the macho, often ruthless world of Israeli politics in that he is considered more soft-spoken, respectful and even bland than many of his contemporaries.