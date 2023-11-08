loading…

Sheikh Ahmed Ismail Hassan Yassin, one of the founders of Hamas who fought Israel from a wheelchair. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Sheikh Ahmed Ismail Hassan Yassin. That is the full name of one of the founders of Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza which is currently at war with Israel.

Born in June 1936 and died on March 22 2004, Yassin was a Palestinian politician and imam. He founded Hamas in 1987 and served as the organization’s spiritual leader.

Yassin suffered permanent paralysis after a sports accident at the age of 12.

His condition was also almost blind. Practically, he led Hamas against Israel for years from a wheelchair.

He died, or rather was murdered, in 2004 when an Israeli helicopter gunship fired a missile at him while his bodyguards were pushing him after morning prayers in Gaza City.

Not only Yassin, the missile attack also killed his bodyguard and nine people who were nearby.

Profile of Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Founder of Hamas

Yassin was born in al-Jura, a small village near the city of Ashkelon, in the British Mandate of Palestine. According to his Palestinian passport, he was born January 1, 1929, but he once claimed he was actually born in the summer of 1936.

His father; Abdullah Yassin, died when he was three years old. After that, he was known in his neighborhood as Ahmad Sa’ada referring to his mother’s name; Sa’ada al-Habeel. This is to differentiate him from the children of his father’s other three wives.

Yassin has four brothers and two sisters. He and his entire family fled to Gaza, settling in al-Shati Camp after his village was ethnically cleansed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.