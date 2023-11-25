loading…

Israel’s envoy to the UN, Gilad Erdan. Photo/UN.org

JAKARTA – Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), attracted attention after receiving a reprimand from Zhang Jun, China’s Ambassador to the UN.

Zhang criticized Erdan at the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday (22/11) because his behavior was deemed to lack respect for UN Women.

This criticism was recorded in a video that went viral on social media platforms. China holds a leadership position in the UNSC. They invited Executive Director Sima Sami Bahous who represented UN Women to the meeting.

So what is Gilad Erdan’s figure like? The following is a profile review of Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN.

Profile from Gilad Erdan

Gilad Erdan is a politician from Israel who currently serves as Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN).

Born with the full name Gilad Menashe Erdan on September 30 1970 in Ashkelon, Israel, he is now 53 years old.

Gilad Erdan comes from a family of Romanian Jews and Hungarian Jews. While serving in the IDF Adjutant Corps, he achieved the rank of captain.

After his military career, he continued his law studies at Bar-Ilan University, earning an LL.B. degree, and began a career as a lawyer.

After that, Erdan then pursued a master’s degree in political science from Tel-Aviv University.

Before carrying out his duties as UN Ambassador, Gilad Erdan served as Israel’s Ambassador to the United States.