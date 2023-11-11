Denpasar Voice – Persib Bandung is rumored to be bringing in several players in the transfer market this half of the season.

One of the players linked is Brazilian defender Gabriel Peres, who currently plays for Malaysian League club Sabah FC.

The Sabah FC club is certainly not a foreign club, considering that one of the Indonesian national team players, Saddil Ramdani, is also a player at that club.

Reporting from Transfermarkt, Gabriel Peres or Gabriel Schmegel Wotter was born in Brazil on March 5 1997. He is currently 26 years old and plays as a central defender.

He joined Sabah FC on January 8 2023. Previously he had played for several Brazilian League clubs, namely Brasil Pelotas, CRAC and Concordia.

According to Transfermarkt, the chance of transfer is quite high, namely around 75% as of November 11 2023. (*/Dinda)