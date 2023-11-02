loading…

JAKARTA – The UN Human Rights Director in New York decided to resign from his position in protest because the UN could not stop the genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza.

Craig Mokhiber considers that the United States, Britain and several European countries are involved in Israel’s attacks on the Palestinian territories. According to him, the UN is considered submissive to the US government and has failed to resolve the terrible conflict in Gaza.

Craig Mokhiber sent his resignation letter to the UN High Commissioner in Geneva, Volker Turk, on October 28 2023. The following is a review of the profile of Craig Mokhiber, the UN Human Rights Director who resigned:

Profile Craig Mokhiber

Craig Mokhiber is known as a competent and experienced practitioner of international human rights law and policy.

Craig Mokhiber works as Director at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in New York and has been a member of the United Nations (UN) since 1992.

During his time as part of the PBB Craig Mokhiber has held several important positions over the years. This shows its competence and commitment to advancing human rights throughout the world.

One of his influential roles was his leadership in developing work on a human rights-based approach in 1990.

Working in the field of human rights, Craig Mokhiber’s efforts extended to various areas where conflict frequently occurred, such as Palestine, Afghanistan and Darfur, especially when he served as UN Senior Human Rights Advisor.

In addition, Craig Mokhiber has held senior positions at the OHCHR Head Office, including serving as Head of the Economic and Social Issues Section and Head of the Development and Social Economic Issues Branch.

Mokhiber’s long career shows his dedication to the advancement of human rights and his significant influence on the UN system.

