Hamas official Ali Baraka. Photo/Screenshot

BEIRUT – Ali Baraka is known as a senior official of Hamas, which is the Palestinian fighting group that rules the Gaza Strip.

In an interview on the Lebanese YouTube channel, as a top Hamas official, Ali Baraka said that if the United States (US) as a country helps Israel, one day it will become “the past” and “collapse like the Soviet Union”.

This statement was delivered in the midst of the raging war between Hamas and Israel that broke out since October 7.

According to Ali, currently US enemy countries have started collaborating with Hamas, including North Korea (North Korea).

So what is Ali Baraka’s figure like? The following is a review of Ali Baraka’s profile as a senior Hamas official:

Profile of Ali Barak

As a high-ranking Hamas official, Ali Baraka holds the position of head of Hamas National Relations Abroad.

Before assuming this position, Ali Baraka acted as Hamas’ representative in Lebanon from 2011 to 2019 in his mission to receive support from Lebanon.

Despite Hamas being designated a terrorist group by several countries, Baraka maintains positive relations with many foreign leaders in Lebanon.

During his tenure at that time, Ali Baraka also attempted to use Hamas’ influence on Lebanese policy.

Following several violent clashes in Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon in early 2017, Baraka called on Lebanese authorities to increase security and prosecute gunmen who fired into Palestinian camps.